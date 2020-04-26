Raymond James & Associates Grows Holdings in Hostess Brands Inc (NASDAQ:TWNK)

Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in Hostess Brands Inc (NASDAQ:TWNK) by 2.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,982,169 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,674 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned approximately 1.52% of Hostess Brands worth $21,130,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Hostess Brands in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Hostess Brands in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Hostess Brands in the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Hostess Brands by 2,881.6% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 3,602 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Hostess Brands in the first quarter valued at about $63,000.

Hostess Brands stock opened at $11.78 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of 19.22 and a beta of 0.76. Hostess Brands Inc has a 1-year low of $9.32 and a 1-year high of $14.86.

Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16. The firm had revenue of $216.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $213.66 million. Hostess Brands had a net margin of 6.95% and a return on equity of 4.44%. Research analysts forecast that Hostess Brands Inc will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on TWNK shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Hostess Brands from $15.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Hostess Brands from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 17th. BidaskClub raised shares of Hostess Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Hostess Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hostess Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.33.

In other Hostess Brands news, insider Hostess Cdm Co-Invest, Llc sold 133,202 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.11, for a total transaction of $1,879,480.22. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 45,233 shares in the company, valued at approximately $638,237.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 24.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hostess Brands, Inc, a packaged food company, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and distributes fresh sweet baked goods in the United States. It primarily offer a range of snack cakes, donuts, sweet rolls, breakfast pastries, snack pies, and related products. The company operates in two segments, Sweet Baked Goods and In-Store Bakery.

