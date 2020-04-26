Raymond James & Associates Grows Holdings in Msci Inc (NYSE:MSCI)

Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Msci Inc (NYSE:MSCI) by 4.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 75,503 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,073 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned approximately 0.09% of Msci worth $21,818,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSCI. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Msci during the fourth quarter worth about $215,726,000. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in Msci by 801.2% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 727,919 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $187,934,000 after purchasing an additional 647,143 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Msci by 81.2% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 575,038 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $164,346,000 after purchasing an additional 257,706 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in Msci by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,500,923 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $645,687,000 after purchasing an additional 204,958 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in Msci by 241,923.1% in the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 188,778 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,775,000 after acquiring an additional 188,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.94% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MSCI opened at $324.89 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $284.64 and its 200-day moving average is $269.32. Msci Inc has a 12-month low of $206.82 and a 12-month high of $335.43. The firm has a market cap of $26.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.29 and a beta of 0.99.

Msci (NYSE:MSCI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The technology company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.04. Msci had a net margin of 36.18% and a negative return on equity of 285.06%. The company had revenue of $406.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $398.15 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.31 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Msci Inc will post 6.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on MSCI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Msci from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $291.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on shares of Msci from $270.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Msci from $274.00 to $299.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Msci from $299.00 to $268.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Msci from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $340.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Msci currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $297.33.

In related news, COO Cd Baer Pettit sold 1,903 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.43, for a total transaction of $545,076.29. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 290,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $83,306,733.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 6,903 shares of company stock worth $2,076,751 in the last ninety days. 2.94% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG, and Real Estate. The Index segment primarily provides equity indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including index-linked product creation and performance benchmarking, as well as portfolio construction and rebalancing, and asset allocation.

