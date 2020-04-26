Raymond James & Associates Grows Position in Tc Pipelines Lp (NYSE:TRP)

Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Tc Pipelines Lp (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) by 8.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 503,913 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,167 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned about 0.05% of Tc Pipelines worth $22,405,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in Tc Pipelines during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Tc Pipelines during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in Tc Pipelines by 144.4% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 550 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the period. HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new position in Tc Pipelines during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new position in Tc Pipelines during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Industrial Alliance Securities upgraded Tc Pipelines to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, March 20th. ValuEngine raised Tc Pipelines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Tc Pipelines from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Tc Pipelines from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on Tc Pipelines from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.79.

TRP opened at $45.80 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $42.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 0.83. Tc Pipelines Lp has a 52 week low of $32.37 and a 52 week high of $57.92. The business’s 50 day moving average is $43.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.

Tc Pipelines (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The pipeline company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.71 billion. Tc Pipelines had a return on equity of 13.97% and a net margin of 30.61%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.03 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Tc Pipelines Lp will post 2.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.612 per share. This is a positive change from Tc Pipelines’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $2.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.34%. Tc Pipelines’s payout ratio is 73.08%.

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, and Energy segments. The company transports natural gas to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, and other businesses.

