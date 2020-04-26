Raymond James & Associates Grows Stock Position in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) by 27.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,223 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,236 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned approximately 0.10% of AutoZone worth $20,493,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AZO. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of AutoZone in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new position in shares of AutoZone in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AutoZone in the first quarter valued at $38,000. Tarbox Family Office Inc. grew its position in shares of AutoZone by 42.3% in the fourth quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 37 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of AutoZone in the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. 93.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AZO stock opened at $1,047.04 on Friday. AutoZone, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $684.91 and a fifty-two week high of $1,274.41. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $921.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,081.17. The company has a market capitalization of $23.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.75.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The company reported $12.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.75 by $0.64. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 95.47% and a net margin of 13.42%. The firm had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $11.49 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that AutoZone, Inc. will post 61.98 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Michael M. Calbert bought 2,000 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $886.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,772,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $739,810. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Cfra upgraded AutoZone from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $1,325.00 to $1,250.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Bank of America lifted their price objective on AutoZone from $950.00 to $1,070.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Sunday, April 19th. Wedbush raised AutoZone from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $1,100.00 to $1,120.00 in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on AutoZone from $1,300.00 to $1,140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on AutoZone from $1,310.00 to $1,259.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,172.87.

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, carburetors, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps.

