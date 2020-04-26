Raymond James & Associates Has $18.54 Million Position in Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL)

Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL) by 4.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 19,985 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 781 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned 0.15% of Markel worth $18,544,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MKL. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Markel by 0.6% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,658 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $9,622,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Markel by 30.0% in the third quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 260 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $307,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Markel by 3.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 354,309 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $418,758,000 after buying an additional 12,694 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Markel in the third quarter valued at approximately $319,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Markel by 4.4% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 8,450 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $9,992,000 after buying an additional 353 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MKL opened at $879.54 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.82 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $955.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,120.02. Markel Co. has a 1 year low of $710.52 and a 1 year high of $1,347.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Markel (NYSE:MKL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The insurance provider reported $36.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.07 by $29.19. The company had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. Markel had a net margin of 18.81% and a return on equity of 5.51%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Markel Co. will post 37.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MKL. TheStreet cut shares of Markel from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Markel from $44.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $945.00 price target on shares of Markel in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Markel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Markel presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $693.00.

In other news, Chairman Alan I. Kirshner sold 400 shares of Markel stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,000.00, for a total value of $400,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 20,453 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,453,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.21% of the company’s stock.

Markel Corporation, a diverse financial holding company, markets and underwrites specialty insurance products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. Its Insurance segment offers general and professional liability, property, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products.

