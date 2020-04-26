Raymond James & Associates Has $18.92 Million Stock Holdings in W W Grainger Inc (NYSE:GWW)

Raymond James & Associates decreased its holdings in W W Grainger Inc (NYSE:GWW) by 1.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 76,148 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,494 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned 0.14% of W W Grainger worth $18,924,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of W W Grainger by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,536,412 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $753,695,000 after purchasing an additional 26,074 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in W W Grainger by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 769,177 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $259,900,000 after acquiring an additional 66,267 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in W W Grainger by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 759,229 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $257,013,000 after acquiring an additional 7,948 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in W W Grainger by 35.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 641,031 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $217,003,000 after acquiring an additional 168,331 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in W W Grainger in the 4th quarter valued at about $170,232,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.47% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of W W Grainger from $259.00 to $282.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of W W Grainger from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of W W Grainger from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $340.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on shares of W W Grainger from $275.00 to $250.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Gordon Haskett lowered shares of W W Grainger from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $313.00 to $278.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $286.80.

W W Grainger stock opened at $269.61 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $258.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $303.43. W W Grainger Inc has a fifty-two week low of $200.61 and a fifty-two week high of $346.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.18, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 3.28 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

W W Grainger (NYSE:GWW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The industrial products company reported $4.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.42 by ($0.18). W W Grainger had a return on equity of 45.00% and a net margin of 6.56%. The firm had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.51 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that W W Grainger Inc will post 15.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About W W Grainger

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, Europe, Japan, Mexico, and internationally. The company provides material handling equipment, safety and security supplies, lighting and electrical products, power and hand tools, pumps and plumbing supplies, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking tools, as well as gloves, ladders, motors, and janitorial supplies.

