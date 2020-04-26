Raymond James & Associates Has $20.52 Million Holdings in Atlantica Yield PLC (NASDAQ:AY)

Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in Atlantica Yield PLC (NASDAQ:AY) by 18.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 920,133 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 143,355 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned approximately 0.91% of Atlantica Yield worth $20,519,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AY. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Atlantica Yield by 22.4% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 27,487 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $613,000 after buying an additional 5,032 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank lifted its holdings in Atlantica Yield by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 16,291 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $363,000 after buying an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in Atlantica Yield during the 1st quarter worth $860,000. Versant Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in Atlantica Yield during the 1st quarter worth $111,000. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in Atlantica Yield by 22.2% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 15,786 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $352,000 after buying an additional 2,872 shares in the last quarter. 42.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AY opened at $23.85 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78. Atlantica Yield PLC has a 12 month low of $17.74 and a 12 month high of $32.50. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.73. The stock has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 0.80.

Atlantica Yield (NASDAQ:AY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.13. Atlantica Yield had a net margin of 6.32% and a return on equity of 3.75%. The business had revenue of $213.29 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that Atlantica Yield PLC will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have issued reports on AY. Citigroup upped their price objective on Atlantica Yield from $27.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Atlantica Yield from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of Atlantica Yield in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Atlantica Yield from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Atlantica Yield from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.75.

Atlantica Yield plc acquires, owns, and manages renewable energy, natural gas power, electric transmission lines, and water assets in the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Uruguay, Spain, Algeria, and South Africa. As of December 31, 2018, it had 24 assets, including 1,496 megawatts (MW) of renewable energy generation assets comprising solar power and wind plants; 300 MW of natural gas power generation assets that produce electricity and steam from natural gas; 1,152 miles of electric transmission lines; and water desalination plants with an aggregate capacity of 10.5 million cubic feet per day.

