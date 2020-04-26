Raymond James & Associates Has $20.78 Million Holdings in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Raymond James & Associates reduced its holdings in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 31.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 330,284 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 152,901 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned approximately 0.09% of Paychex worth $20,782,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PAYX. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Paychex in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,856,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Paychex in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $348,000. Colony Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Paychex by 22.0% in the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 80,795 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,687,000 after acquiring an additional 14,567 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Paychex by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,181,175 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,173,776,000 after acquiring an additional 75,792 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SWS Partners acquired a new position in shares of Paychex in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $681,000. 69.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Paychex stock opened at $68.09 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $65.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $80.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.23, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.00. Paychex, Inc. has a 52 week low of $47.87 and a 52 week high of $90.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 25th. The business services provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. Paychex had a net margin of 26.98% and a return on equity of 41.68%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.89 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Paychex, Inc. will post 3.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Paychex news, Director Tom Bonadio bought 1,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $60.59 per share, for a total transaction of $99,973.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $918,362.63. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

PAYX has been the topic of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Paychex from $87.00 to $70.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Paychex from $91.00 to $70.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Paychex from $87.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Citigroup downgraded Paychex from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Paychex from $87.00 to $67.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.00.

Paychex, Inc provides payroll, human resource (HR), retirement, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

