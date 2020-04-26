Raymond James & Associates Has $21.41 Million Stock Holdings in Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN)

Raymond James & Associates lessened its holdings in Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) by 17.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 225,191 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 49,191 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates owned about 0.33% of Aspen Technology worth $21,409,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AZPN. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Aspen Technology by 25.4% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 5,323 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $506,000 after purchasing an additional 1,078 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its position in Aspen Technology by 16.4% during the first quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 216,717 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $20,603,000 after purchasing an additional 30,506 shares during the last quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Aspen Technology during the first quarter valued at $530,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust boosted its position in Aspen Technology by 13.5% during the first quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust now owns 1,365 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Howland Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Aspen Technology by 3.1% during the first quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 136,366 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,964,000 after purchasing an additional 4,151 shares during the last quarter. 96.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO Karl E. Johnsen sold 1,622 shares of Aspen Technology stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.45, for a total value of $221,321.90. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,439 shares in the company, valued at $3,471,151.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Aspen Technology stock opened at $94.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 3.00 and a current ratio of 3.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $93.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $115.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.51 billion, a PE ratio of 26.24 and a beta of 1.44. Aspen Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $73.07 and a 52 week high of $142.89.

Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The technology company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $124.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $135.46 million. Aspen Technology had a return on equity of 63.67% and a net margin of 41.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.92 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Aspen Technology, Inc. will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on AZPN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Aspen Technology from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $112.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 16th. BidaskClub upgraded Aspen Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Wedbush cut their target price on Aspen Technology from $154.00 to $114.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. KeyCorp raised their target price on Aspen Technology from $141.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered Aspen Technology from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $110.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $127.71.

About Aspen Technology

Aspen Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset optimization software company in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Subscription and Software, and Services. It supplies asset optimization solutions that optimize asset design, operations, and maintenance lifecycle in various industrial environments.

