Raymond James & Associates Has $21.47 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH)

Raymond James & Associates lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH) by 7.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 423,353 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,310 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates owned 0.43% of Vanguard Financials ETF worth $21,473,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. USS Investment Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF during the fourth quarter worth $48,267,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 625,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,688,000 after purchasing an additional 78,300 shares during the period. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 30.1% during the fourth quarter. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd now owns 217,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,602,000 after purchasing an additional 50,401 shares during the period. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF during the fourth quarter worth $12,512,000. Finally, CMH Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 190.2% during the first quarter. CMH Wealth Management LLC now owns 160,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,129,000 after purchasing an additional 105,050 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VFH opened at $52.68 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $53.05 and its 200-day moving average is $68.90. Vanguard Financials ETF has a 52 week low of $42.34 and a 52 week high of $77.95.

Vanguard Financials ETF Profile

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

