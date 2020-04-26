Raymond James & Associates Has $21.64 Million Stock Holdings in Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD)

Raymond James & Associates decreased its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) by 15.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 324,381 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 59,154 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates owned about 0.19% of Expeditors International of Washington worth $21,643,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Barnett & Company Inc. boosted its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 2,806.3% in the fourth quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 465 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Expeditors International of Washington in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 43.9% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 741 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 2,911.1% in the first quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 813 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 786 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.74% of the company’s stock.

In other Expeditors International of Washington news, insider Richard H. Rostan sold 3,661 shares of Expeditors International of Washington stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.93, for a total value of $274,318.73. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 63,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,779,784.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Christopher J. Mcclincy sold 920 shares of Expeditors International of Washington stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.68, for a total transaction of $66,865.60. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 22,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,649,327.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ EXPD opened at $71.93 on Friday. Expeditors International of Washington has a twelve month low of $52.55 and a twelve month high of $81.64. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.94. The company has a market capitalization of $11.80 billion, a PE ratio of 20.59 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The transportation company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by ($0.01). Expeditors International of Washington had a return on equity of 27.53% and a net margin of 7.23%. The firm had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.02 EPS. Expeditors International of Washington’s quarterly revenue was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Expeditors International of Washington will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Expeditors International of Washington to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $81.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Expeditors International of Washington has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.70.

Expeditors International of Washington Company Profile

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, and other logistics solutions.

