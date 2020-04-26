Raymond James & Associates Has $22.41 Million Stock Position in Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN)

Raymond James & Associates reduced its holdings in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) by 1.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 249,620 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 4,366 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned 0.11% of Alexion Pharmaceuticals worth $22,413,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Empire Life Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. Empire Life Investments Inc. now owns 251,204 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,168,000 after buying an additional 38,329 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 68.0% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,372,805 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $254,768,000 after buying an additional 960,412 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at about $203,000. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 204,620 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $22,130,000 after purchasing an additional 5,311 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 74.6% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,170 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $108.12 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $90.72 and a 200-day moving average of $102.40. Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $72.67 and a 52-week high of $137.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 3.73 and a current ratio of 4.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.37.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.11. Alexion Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 48.17% and a return on equity of 21.29%. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.14 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 9.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Bros. Advisors Lp Baker purchased 265,298 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $78.76 per share, for a total transaction of $20,894,870.48. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group reissued a “reduce” rating on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price target on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. BidaskClub raised shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $141.00 price objective on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $145.43.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes various therapeutic products. The company offers ULTOMIRIS (ALXN1210/ravulizumab-cwvz), a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH), a genetic blood disorder; and Soliris (eculizumab), a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of PNH, atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome (aHUS), and generalized myasthenia gravis.

