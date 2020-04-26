Raymond James & Associates Increases Stake in Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH)

Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) by 4.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 430,021 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 19,293 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned 0.38% of Commerce Bancshares worth $21,652,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,990 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $475,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the period. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC now owns 3,463 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC boosted its stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC now owns 17,054 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,159,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the period. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 9,471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $643,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Commerce Bancshares alerts:

CBSH opened at $55.25 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.31 and a beta of 0.93. Commerce Bancshares, Inc. has a 52 week low of $45.51 and a 52 week high of $71.92. The business’s 50 day moving average is $54.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.28.

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $346.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $332.87 million. Commerce Bancshares had a return on equity of 14.18% and a net margin of 29.06%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.91 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Commerce Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 5th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 4th. Commerce Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.17%.

In other news, CEO John W. Kemper sold 7,798 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.52, for a total value of $549,914.96. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 170,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,990,092.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Kevin G. Barth sold 7,107 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.83, for a total value of $482,067.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,587 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,770,466.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 68,144 shares of company stock worth $4,670,062. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CBSH. Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on Commerce Bancshares from $53.00 to $35.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Commerce Bancshares from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Raymond James raised Commerce Bancshares from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Commerce Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. Commerce Bancshares currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.60.

Commerce Bancshares Profile

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Commerce Bank that provides retail, mortgage banking, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Wealth. The Consumer segment offers various banking products and services, including consumer deposits; consumer loans, such as automobile, motorcycle, marine, tractor/trailer, recreational vehicle, fixed rate and revolving home equity, and other consumer loans; patient health care financing; real estate loans; indirect and other consumer financing; personal mortgage banking; consumer installment lending; and consumer debit and credit bank cards, as well as provides online banking services.

Featured Story: What is the CAC 40 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Commerce Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commerce Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.