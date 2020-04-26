Raymond James & Associates Increases Stock Position in Interpublic Group of Companies Inc (NYSE:IPG)

Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies Inc (NYSE:IPG) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,301,159 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 15,460 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates owned about 0.33% of Interpublic Group of Companies worth $21,066,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its position in Interpublic Group of Companies by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 697,458 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,292,000 after buying an additional 64,443 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group lifted its position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 16.6% in the 1st quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 19,238 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 2,742 shares during the period. PGGM Investments lifted its position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 462.3% in the 1st quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 905,233 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $14,656,000 after purchasing an additional 744,242 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives lifted its position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 308,410.0% in the 1st quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 30,851 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $499,000 after purchasing an additional 30,841 shares during the period. Finally, Sciencast Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies in the 1st quarter worth about $144,000. 96.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $28.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. TheStreet cut shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Cfra dropped their target price on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $25.00 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. ValuEngine cut shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $26.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.00.

Shares of Interpublic Group of Companies stock opened at $14.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company has a 50-day moving average of $15.77 and a 200 day moving average of $20.90. The firm has a market cap of $5.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.67 and a beta of 1.17. Interpublic Group of Companies Inc has a 1 year low of $11.63 and a 1 year high of $25.20.

Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.91 billion. Interpublic Group of Companies had a net margin of 6.54% and a return on equity of 29.21%. Interpublic Group of Companies’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.11 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Interpublic Group of Companies Inc will post 1.36 EPS for the current year.

In other Interpublic Group of Companies news, Director Jocelyn Carter-Miller sold 9,767 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.71, for a total transaction of $231,575.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Michael Isor Roth sold 159,105 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.27, for a total transaction of $3,384,163.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Integrated Agency Networks and Constituency Management Group. It offers consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations, and specialized communications disciplines.

