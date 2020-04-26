Raymond James & Associates Lowers Stake in Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE:EW)

Raymond James & Associates cut its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE:EW) by 25.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 114,724 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 38,839 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned approximately 0.05% of Edwards Lifesciences worth $21,639,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. National Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 94.2% in the fourth quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,159 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $505,000 after acquiring an additional 1,047 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 164,152 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $38,295,000 after purchasing an additional 2,104 shares in the last quarter. TrimTabs Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,200,000. First American Bank purchased a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences in the 4th quarter worth approximately $12,690,000. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 9,539 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,225,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. 82.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:EW opened at $223.48 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $46.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.38, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 3.31, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $197.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $224.04. Edwards Lifesciences Corp has a 12-month low of $154.52 and a 12-month high of $247.64.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The medical research company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 32.00% and a net margin of 24.71%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.32 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Edwards Lifesciences Corp will post 4.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 22,850 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.62, for a total value of $5,246,817.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 69,976 shares in the company, valued at $16,067,889.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 5,369 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.65, for a total value of $1,265,204.85. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 26,082 shares in the company, valued at $6,146,223.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 84,197 shares of company stock worth $17,844,166. Corporate insiders own 1.48% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on EW. BTIG Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $260.00 to $262.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $270.00 to $265.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Raymond James increased their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Edwards Lifesciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $231.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $249.26.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve therapy products comprising transcatheter aortic valve replacement, and transcatheter mitral and tricuspid therapies for the nonsurgical replacement of heart valves.

