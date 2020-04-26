Raymond James & Associates Purchases 365,171 Shares of Nextera Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NEP)

Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Nextera Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NEP) by 378.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 461,638 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 365,171 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned approximately 0.70% of Nextera Energy Partners worth $19,850,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NEP. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Nextera Energy Partners by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 54,619 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $2,547,000 after purchasing an additional 2,079 shares in the last quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Nextera Energy Partners by 32.6% during the 3rd quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 1,063,922 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $56,218,000 after purchasing an additional 261,722 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nextera Energy Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at about $220,000. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Nextera Energy Partners by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 78,056 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $4,123,000 after acquiring an additional 662 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Nextera Energy Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at about $842,000. Institutional investors own 80.20% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Robert J. Byrne acquired 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $42.50 per share, for a total transaction of $106,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,010 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,062,925. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert J. Byrne acquired 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $46.50 per share, for a total transaction of $255,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 22,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,046,715. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NEP opened at $48.20 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.58. Nextera Energy Partners LP has a 52-week low of $29.01 and a 52-week high of $61.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.44.

Nextera Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The solar energy provider reported ($3.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($3.59). Nextera Energy Partners had a negative net margin of 31.46% and a negative return on equity of 4.51%. The company had revenue of $212.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $302.68 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.38) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Nextera Energy Partners LP will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 7th will be paid a $0.555 dividend. This is a positive change from Nextera Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 6th. This represents a $2.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.61%. Nextera Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio is -141.72%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. ValuEngine cut Nextera Energy Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on shares of Nextera Energy Partners in a report on Friday, January 24th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Nextera Energy Partners from $58.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Nextera Energy Partners from $54.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Nextera Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.14.

NextEra Energy Partners, LP acquires, owns, and manages contracted clean energy projects in the United States. It owns a portfolio of contracted renewable generation assets consisting of wind and solar projects with approximately 4,859 megawatts of capacity, as well as seven contracted natural gas pipeline assets.

