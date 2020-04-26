Raymond James & Associates Reduces Holdings in Casey’s General Stores Inc (NASDAQ:CASY)

Raymond James & Associates lowered its stake in Casey’s General Stores Inc (NASDAQ:CASY) by 4.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 144,034 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,841 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates owned 0.39% of Casey’s General Stores worth $19,083,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 7,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,234,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan grew its position in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 6,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,084,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 8,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,415,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 163.9% during the 4th quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System grew its position in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 10,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,717,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 87.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Casey's General Stores alerts:

In other news, CFO William J. Walljasper sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.99, for a total transaction of $327,980.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 21,581 shares in the company, valued at $3,539,068.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Brian Joseph Johnson sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.07, for a total transaction of $1,344,560.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 18,817 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,162,573.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ CASY opened at $153.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.11. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $147.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $161.62. Casey’s General Stores Inc has a 12 month low of $114.01 and a 12 month high of $181.99. The company has a market capitalization of $5.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.14, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.70.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 9th. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.02. Casey’s General Stores had a net margin of 2.38% and a return on equity of 15.01%. The business had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.13 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Casey’s General Stores Inc will post 6.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 1st will be issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 30th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. Casey’s General Stores’s payout ratio is currently 23.23%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CASY shares. Deutsche Bank lowered their price objective on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $186.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 6th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Casey’s General Stores from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Stephens downgraded shares of Casey’s General Stores from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $130.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $158.00 price objective on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Sidoti boosted their target price on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $156.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $167.00.

Casey’s General Stores Company Profile

Casey's General Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. The company's stores offer a selection of food, including freshly prepared foods, such as pizza, donuts, and sandwiches; beverage and tobacco products; health and beauty aids; automotive products; school supplies, housewares, and pet supplies; and other nonfood items.

Further Reading: New Google Finance Tool and Screening Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Casey's General Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Casey's General Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.