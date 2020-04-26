Raymond James & Associates Reduces Stock Position in Avalara Inc (NYSE:AVLR)

Raymond James & Associates lessened its position in shares of Avalara Inc (NYSE:AVLR) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 249,351 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,905 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned 0.32% of Avalara worth $18,602,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AVLR. FMR LLC grew its stake in Avalara by 128.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 404,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,575,000 after purchasing an additional 227,359 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Avalara in the first quarter worth about $3,424,000. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Avalara by 7.1% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 12,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $851,000 after buying an additional 842 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Avalara by 14.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 551,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,079,000 after buying an additional 68,701 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Avalara by 125.1% in the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 11,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $787,000 after buying an additional 6,497 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.36% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AVLR opened at $85.11 on Friday. Avalara Inc has a one year low of $55.19 and a one year high of $96.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $73.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.28.

Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $107.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $100.09 million. Avalara had a negative return on equity of 10.32% and a negative net margin of 12.31%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.19) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Avalara Inc will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

AVLR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 target price (up previously from $100.00) on shares of Avalara in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Avalara from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Avalara from $105.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $106.00 price target on shares of Avalara in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on Avalara from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $91.76.

In other Avalara news, insider Scott M. Mcfarlane sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.75, for a total transaction of $1,091,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 844,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $61,417,223.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Alesia Lee Pinney sold 15,919 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.93, for a total value of $1,415,676.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 78,850 shares of company stock valued at $6,349,320. 21.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Avalara, Inc provides cloud-based solutions for transaction tax compliance worldwide. It offers a suite of compliance solutions that enable businesses to address the complexity of transaction tax compliance; process transactions in real time; produce detailed records of transaction tax determinations; and reduce errors, audit exposure, and total transaction tax compliance costs.

