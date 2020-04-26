Raymond James & Associates Sells 107,032 Shares of Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG)

Raymond James & Associates trimmed its holdings in shares of Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) by 21.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 385,136 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 107,032 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates owned approximately 0.23% of Graco worth $18,768,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GGG. Covington Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Graco in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI bought a new position in shares of Graco in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Executive Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Graco by 167.3% in the 3rd quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 671 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Graco by 217.0% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,344 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 920 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Graco in the 4th quarter worth $78,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.43% of the company’s stock.

In other Graco news, insider Mark D. Eberlein sold 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.05, for a total value of $784,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 18,262 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,023,585.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Patrick J. Mchale sold 20,337 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.02, for a total value of $1,139,278.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 217,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,208,214.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 286,937 shares of company stock valued at $15,757,879. 4.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Graco stock opened at $44.62 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $46.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.35. Graco Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.43 and a 1 year high of $56.99. The firm has a market cap of $7.42 billion, a PE ratio of 24.60, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 3.36 and a quick ratio of 1.82.

Graco (NYSE:GGG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.06). Graco had a return on equity of 31.40% and a net margin of 20.43%. The firm had revenue of $373.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $386.49 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.51 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Graco Inc. will post 1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 6th. Investors of record on Monday, April 20th will be issued a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 17th. Graco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.84%.

GGG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Graco from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Graco from $47.00 to $43.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. DA Davidson lowered their price target on Graco from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Graco in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, ValuEngine raised Graco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Graco currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.50.

Graco, Inc is a manufacturing company, which designs, manufactures and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense and spray fluid and powder materials. It operates through the following segments: Industrial, Contractor and Process. The Industrial segment includes the Applied Fluid Technologies division, Industrial Products division and Process division.

