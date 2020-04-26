Raymond James & Associates Sells 14,858 Shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

Raymond James & Associates decreased its position in shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) by 5.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 244,490 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 14,858 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $19,122,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CNI. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co bought a new position in shares of Canadian National Railway during the 3rd quarter worth $21,564,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 19.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 116,671 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $10,484,000 after acquiring an additional 19,329 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 453,497 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $40,800,000 after acquiring an additional 40,062 shares during the period. Andra AP fonden bought a new position in shares of Canadian National Railway during the 3rd quarter worth $11,444,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in Canadian National Railway in the 3rd quarter worth about $90,000. Institutional investors own 55.16% of the company’s stock.

CNI opened at $78.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.66. Canadian National Railway has a 52-week low of $65.13 and a 52-week high of $96.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.93 billion, a PE ratio of 17.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $77.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $87.66.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The transportation company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.34. Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 23.28% and a net margin of 28.25%. The company had revenue of $3.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.49 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Canadian National Railway will post 3.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.443 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 9th. This is a positive change from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.77 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%. Canadian National Railway’s payout ratio is currently 38.04%.

Several research analysts have commented on CNI shares. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their target price on Canadian National Railway from $93.00 to $79.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Citigroup downgraded Canadian National Railway from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Deutsche Bank dropped their price target on Canadian National Railway from $89.00 to $79.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Scotiabank raised Canadian National Railway to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Desjardins reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Canadian National Railway in a report on Sunday, April 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $100.39.

Canadian National Railway Company engages in rail and related transportation business. The company transports cargo serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers. It operates a network of approximately 20,000 route miles of track spans Canada and mid-America connecting the Atlantic, the Pacific, and the Gulf of Mexico.

