Raymond James & Associates Sells 15,606 Shares of Axis Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS)

Raymond James & Associates lessened its position in shares of Axis Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS) by 2.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 535,660 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 15,606 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates owned approximately 0.64% of Axis Capital worth $20,703,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of Axis Capital in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Advisor Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Axis Capital by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,699 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in shares of Axis Capital by 1,488.4% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 3,145 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $172,000 after buying an additional 2,947 shares during the last quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of Axis Capital in the 4th quarter worth $218,000. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Axis Capital by 53.4% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,436 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 1,545 shares during the last quarter. 91.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on AXS shares. Deutsche Bank decreased their price target on shares of Axis Capital from $60.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Axis Capital from $66.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Axis Capital from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co lowered shares of Axis Capital from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Axis Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.14.

AXS stock opened at $34.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.57. Axis Capital Holdings Limited has a 52 week low of $31.82 and a 52 week high of $67.51. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $40.65 and its 200 day moving average is $55.84. The firm has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.49 and a beta of 0.77.

Axis Capital (NYSE:AXS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The insurance provider reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $786.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $741.78 million. Axis Capital had a net margin of 6.25% and a return on equity of 5.39%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.61) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Axis Capital Holdings Limited will post 4.32 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 30th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.81%. Axis Capital’s payout ratio is currently 65.08%.

In other news, CEO Albert Benchimol purchased 2,704 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $37.50 per share, with a total value of $101,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 551,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,662,837.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Peter Vogt purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $42.00 per share, with a total value of $84,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 58,219 shares in the company, valued at $2,445,198. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 10,464 shares of company stock valued at $435,902 in the last three months. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AXIS Capital Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides various specialty insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment offers property insurance products for commercial buildings, residential premises, construction projects, and onshore energy installations; marine insurance products covering offshore energy, cargo, liability, recreational marine, fine art, specie, hull, and war; and terrorism, aviation, credit and political risk, and liability insurance products.

