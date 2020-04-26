Raymond James & Associates Sells 17,442 Shares of Baxter International Inc (NYSE:BAX)

Raymond James & Associates lowered its stake in shares of Baxter International Inc (NYSE:BAX) by 6.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 274,799 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 17,442 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates owned 0.05% of Baxter International worth $22,311,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BAX. Colony Group LLC raised its position in shares of Baxter International by 3.2% during the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 193,679 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $16,941,000 after buying an additional 5,942 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Baxter International by 2.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,189,517 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,120,911,000 after purchasing an additional 620,579 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Baxter International by 7.6% during the third quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 430,292 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $37,638,000 after purchasing an additional 30,516 shares during the period. Equitable Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Baxter International by 2.3% in the third quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 165,027 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $14,435,000 after acquiring an additional 3,691 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Baxter International in the third quarter valued at about $520,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Baxter International alerts:

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Cfra lifted their price objective on Baxter International from $87.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Evercore ISI upgraded Baxter International from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $94.00 in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $102.00 price objective on shares of Baxter International in a report on Monday, January 13th. TheStreet downgraded Baxter International from a “b+” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Baxter International in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $104.00 price objective for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.50.

BAX opened at $92.92 on Friday. Baxter International Inc has a 52-week low of $69.10 and a 52-week high of $95.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a market cap of $46.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $83.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $84.92.

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 17th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.87 billion. Baxter International had a return on equity of 22.41% and a net margin of 9.12%. Baxter International’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Baxter International Inc will post 3.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th were given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. Baxter International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.59%.

In other news, SVP Sean Martin acquired 9,780 shares of Baxter International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $82.19 per share, with a total value of $803,818.20. Following the purchase, the senior vice president now owns 39,504 shares in the company, valued at $3,246,833.76. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Albert P. L. Stroucken sold 4,320 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.64, for a total value of $344,044.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,709,193.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Baxter International Company Profile

Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products. The company operates through North and South America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; and Asia-Pacific segments. The company offers peritoneal dialysis and hemodialysis, and additional dialysis therapies and services; renal replacement therapies and other organ support therapies focused in the intensive care unit; sterile intravenous (IV) solutions, IV therapies, infusion pumps, administration sets, and drug reconstitution devices; and parenteral nutrition therapies.

Featured Story: What is an investor looking for in an SEC filing?

Receive News & Ratings for Baxter International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baxter International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.