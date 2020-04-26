Raymond James & Associates Sells 39,329 Shares of Relx PLC (NYSE:RELX)

Raymond James & Associates lessened its holdings in Relx PLC (NYSE:RELX) by 3.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,029,249 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 39,329 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates owned approximately 0.05% of Relx worth $22,026,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its position in Relx by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 20,459 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $519,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares during the last quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC boosted its stake in Relx by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 62,426 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,578,000 after buying an additional 987 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in Relx during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Colony Group LLC boosted its stake in Relx by 20.6% during the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 98,830 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,344,000 after buying an additional 16,888 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in Relx by 112.3% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 108,714 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,586,000 after buying an additional 57,510 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 2.95% of the company’s stock.

RELX stock opened at $21.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.41. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $21.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.95. Relx PLC has a 1-year low of $16.81 and a 1-year high of $27.25.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, April 27th will be issued a $0.418 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 2%. Relx’s payout ratio is currently 45.38%.

Several research firms have commented on RELX. ValuEngine raised shares of Relx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Relx from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. UBS Group raised shares of Relx from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. CSFB reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Relx in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Relx in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.00.

RELX PLC provides information based-analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Scientific, Technical & Medical; Risk & Business Analytics; and Exhibitions. The Scientific, Technical & Medical segment provides information and analytics to institutions and professionals that enables progress in science, advance healthcare, and performance improvement.

