Raymond James & Associates Sells 42,955 Shares of Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN)

Raymond James & Associates lessened its holdings in Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN) by 3.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,345,125 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 42,955 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned 0.60% of Huntsman worth $19,410,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Huntsman in the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC bought a new position in Huntsman in the 4th quarter valued at $65,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Huntsman by 20.4% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,131 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Huntsman in the 4th quarter valued at $100,000. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S bought a new position in Huntsman in the 4th quarter valued at $117,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.21% of the company’s stock.

In other Huntsman news, CFO Sean Douglas purchased 2,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $18.88 per share, with a total value of $50,976.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 149,435 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,821,332.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Anthony P. Hankins purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.18 per share, for a total transaction of $32,360.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 510,366 shares in the company, valued at $8,257,721.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 44,625 shares of company stock worth $789,217. Insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

HUN has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Huntsman from $22.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 30th. SunTrust Banks cut their price target on Huntsman from $29.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Cfra upgraded Huntsman from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Huntsman in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Huntsman from $21.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Huntsman presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.58.

Shares of NYSE HUN opened at $15.79 on Friday. Huntsman Co. has a 52 week low of $12.23 and a 52 week high of $24.90. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The company has a market cap of $3.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 2.19.

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The basic materials company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.29. Huntsman had a return on equity of 14.86% and a net margin of 7.42%. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.52 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 25.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Huntsman Co. will post 0.96 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th were issued a $0.1625 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.12%. Huntsman’s payout ratio is currently 42.48%.

Huntsman Profile

Huntsman Corporation manufactures and sells differentiated organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects. The Polyurethanes segment offers polyurethane chemicals, including methyl diphenyl diisocyanate, polyols, thermoplastic polyurethane, propylene oxide, and methyl tertiary-butyl ether products.

