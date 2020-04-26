Raymond James & Associates Sells 86,050 Shares of SPDR SSgA Global Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:GAL)

Raymond James & Associates lessened its position in shares of SPDR SSgA Global Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:GAL) by 11.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 681,342 shares of the company’s stock after selling 86,050 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates owned 10.40% of SPDR SSgA Global Allocation ETF worth $22,321,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in SPDR SSgA Global Allocation ETF by 19.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 699,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,004,000 after buying an additional 112,895 shares during the last quarter. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in SPDR SSgA Global Allocation ETF by 10.0% in the first quarter. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 128,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,229,000 after purchasing an additional 11,769 shares during the period. PDS Planning Inc grew its holdings in SPDR SSgA Global Allocation ETF by 19.3% in the first quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 107,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,519,000 after purchasing an additional 17,373 shares during the period. Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC grew its holdings in SPDR SSgA Global Allocation ETF by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC now owns 40,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,628,000 after purchasing an additional 3,317 shares during the period. Finally, IFG Advisory LLC grew its holdings in SPDR SSgA Global Allocation ETF by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 33,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,344,000 after purchasing an additional 1,110 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:GAL opened at $34.28 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.06. SPDR SSgA Global Allocation ETF has a 12 month low of $29.00 and a 12 month high of $40.90.

