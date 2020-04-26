Raymond James & Associates Trims Stock Holdings in Marriott International Inc (NASDAQ:MAR)

Raymond James & Associates reduced its stake in Marriott International Inc (NASDAQ:MAR) by 18.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 291,707 shares of the company’s stock after selling 64,640 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned about 0.09% of Marriott International worth $21,823,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MAR. Ironvine Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Marriott International in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its stake in Marriott International by 2,444.4% in the fourth quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Marriott International in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Atlas Private Wealth Management acquired a new position in Marriott International in the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Marriott International in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.88% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on MAR shares. Berenberg Bank lowered Marriott International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $151.00 in a research note on Friday, January 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Marriott International from $136.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Marriott International from $150.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. TheStreet lowered Marriott International from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Raymond James lowered Marriott International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $145.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $117.16.

Shares of MAR opened at $80.71 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $26.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.49, a P/E/G ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 1.62. Marriott International Inc has a one year low of $46.56 and a one year high of $153.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.43, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.47. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $83.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $124.42.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $5.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.52 billion. Marriott International had a return on equity of 181.84% and a net margin of 6.07%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Marriott International Inc will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th were issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 27th. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.00%.

Marriott International Company Profile

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through North American Full-Service, North American Limited-Service, and Asia Pacific segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

