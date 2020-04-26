Raymond James & Associates Trims Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS)

Raymond James & Associates decreased its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS) by 20.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 457,249 shares of the company’s stock after selling 114,119 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates owned 0.12% of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF worth $19,186,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 57.5% during the third quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp raised its position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 221.5% during the fourth quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the period. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000.

Shares of VXUS stock opened at $43.95 on Friday. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a 1 year low of $36.42 and a 1 year high of $56.66. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.43.

