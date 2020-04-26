Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Acquires 18,693 Shares of Maxim Integrated Products Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Maxim Integrated Products Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) by 19.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 113,232 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 18,693 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Maxim Integrated Products were worth $5,505,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MXIM. Colony Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 88,095 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,102,000 after buying an additional 4,364 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,444,189 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $662,733,000 after buying an additional 55,328 shares in the last quarter. Andra AP fonden lifted its stake in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 85,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,928,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 5,040 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $291,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resources Management Corp CT ADV purchased a new stake in Maxim Integrated Products in the 3rd quarter worth $1,221,000. Institutional investors own 91.24% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Maxim Integrated Products from $65.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Maxim Integrated Products from $60.00 to $48.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Maxim Integrated Products from $58.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Maxim Integrated Products from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Maxim Integrated Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.20.

In related news, CEO Tunc Doluca sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.35, for a total transaction of $308,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Bryan Preeshl sold 1,050 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.14, for a total transaction of $66,297.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,415 shares of company stock valued at $1,291,931 in the last three months. 0.84% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of MXIM opened at $53.67 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $49.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.24. Maxim Integrated Products Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $41.93 and a fifty-two week high of $65.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.13 billion, a PE ratio of 18.90, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 5.98 and a current ratio of 6.60.

Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.03. Maxim Integrated Products had a net margin of 35.93% and a return on equity of 33.82%. The firm had revenue of $551.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $545.16 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.60 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Maxim Integrated Products Inc. will post 2.13 EPS for the current year.

Maxim Integrated Products, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of linear and mixed-signal integrated circuits in the United States, China, the rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company also provides a range of high-frequency process technologies and capabilities for use in custom designs.

