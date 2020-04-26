Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Boosts Position in VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF (NASDAQ:VSMV)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF (NASDAQ:VSMV) by 7.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 204,925 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,847 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned approximately 4.14% of VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF worth $5,496,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 87,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,898,000 after buying an additional 8,152 shares during the period. Niemann Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,004,000. Magnus Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,297,000. LexAurum Advisors LLC grew its position in VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 24,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $808,000 after acquiring an additional 1,881 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $609,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:VSMV opened at $28.69 on Friday. VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF has a 52-week low of $23.11 and a 52-week high of $34.27. The company has a 50 day moving average of $27.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.56.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 8th were given a $0.069 dividend. This is an increase from VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 7th. This represents a $0.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.89%.

