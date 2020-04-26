Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) by 15.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 241,193 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 31,986 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned 0.10% of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF worth $5,774,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JT Stratford LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 48.8% in the third quarter. JT Stratford LLC now owns 17,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $507,000 after purchasing an additional 5,657 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 10.4% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 50,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,471,000 after purchasing an additional 4,714 shares during the last quarter. Wealth & Pension Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 2.6% in the third quarter. Wealth & Pension Services Group Inc. now owns 241,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,085,000 after purchasing an additional 6,107 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $3,477,000. Finally, FTB Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 876,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,481,000 after purchasing an additional 5,347 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SPDW stock opened at $24.89 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 12-month low of $20.27 and a 12-month high of $31.78. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $24.20 and its 200 day moving average is $29.07.

About SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

