Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Buys 8,509 Shares of T-Mobile Us Inc (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of T-Mobile Us Inc (NASDAQ:TMUS) by 16.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 60,180 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,509 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in T-Mobile Us were worth $5,049,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital World Investors boosted its position in T-Mobile Us by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 31,804,808 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $2,494,133,000 after purchasing an additional 2,102,896 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in T-Mobile Us by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,758,582 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,157,368,000 after purchasing an additional 287,303 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in T-Mobile Us during the fourth quarter valued at about $794,509,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in T-Mobile Us by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,072,148 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $396,953,000 after purchasing an additional 151,644 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in T-Mobile Us by 86.2% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,284,833 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $257,595,000 after purchasing an additional 1,520,751 shares in the last quarter. 33.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get T-Mobile Us alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:TMUS opened at $90.80 on Friday. T-Mobile Us Inc has a 52-week low of $63.50 and a 52-week high of $101.35. The stock has a market cap of $77.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.12, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $84.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $82.41.

T-Mobile Us (NASDAQ:TMUS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $11.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.82 billion. T-Mobile Us had a return on equity of 14.09% and a net margin of 7.71%. T-Mobile Us’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that T-Mobile Us Inc will post 2.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on TMUS. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $104.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile Us in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. UBS Group raised their price target on T-Mobile Us from $96.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on T-Mobile Us in a report on Friday, April 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $123.00 price target for the company. Bank of America began coverage on T-Mobile Us in a report on Monday, March 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. Finally, ValuEngine raised T-Mobile Us from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $102.63.

T-Mobile Us Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 79.7 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, tablets, and other mobile communication devices, as well as accessories that are manufactured by various suppliers.

Recommended Story: Gross Domestic Product (GDP)

Receive News & Ratings for T-Mobile Us Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T-Mobile Us and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.