Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Cuts Stake in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lowered its position in shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) by 12.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 59,920 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 8,880 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $5,009,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PPG. Savior LLC purchased a new position in shares of PPG Industries during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Tompkins Financial Corp boosted its position in PPG Industries by 54.6% during the fourth quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 235 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA bought a new stake in PPG Industries during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in PPG Industries by 45.2% during the fourth quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 331 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in PPG Industries by 55.8% during the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 483 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PPG stock opened at $92.74 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $89.44 and a 200 day moving average of $116.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market cap of $21.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.58, a P/E/G ratio of 9.19 and a beta of 1.32. PPG Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $69.77 and a twelve month high of $134.36.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 12th. Investors of record on Monday, May 11th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 8th. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.80%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Cfra dropped their price objective on PPG Industries from $142.00 to $114.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on PPG Industries from $126.00 to $103.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on PPG Industries from $136.00 to $124.00 in a report on Friday, March 27th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price target on PPG Industries from $140.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised their price target on PPG Industries from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. PPG Industries has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $110.16.

PPG Industries Profile

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials in the United States and internationally. It operates through Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings segments. The Performance Coatings segment provides coatings products for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing; light industrial and specialty coatings for signs; coatings, sealants, and transparencies for commercial, military, regional jet and general aviation aircraft, and transparent armor; protective and marine coatings and finishes; architectural coatings; and purchased sundries to painting contractors and consumers, as well as chemical management services.

