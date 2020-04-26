Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Iridium Communications Inc (NASDAQ:IRDM)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in Iridium Communications Inc (NASDAQ:IRDM) by 23.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 255,774 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 79,581 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned 0.19% of Iridium Communications worth $5,711,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Iridium Communications during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in Iridium Communications in the fourth quarter worth approximately $96,000. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in Iridium Communications in the fourth quarter worth approximately $137,000. Shelton Capital Management purchased a new position in Iridium Communications in the fourth quarter worth approximately $213,000. Finally, KFA Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in Iridium Communications in the fourth quarter worth approximately $224,000. Institutional investors own 81.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Iridium Communications stock opened at $23.49 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.82. Iridium Communications Inc has a 12 month low of $16.87 and a 12 month high of $32.08. The company has a quick ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The technology company reported ($0.82) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.60). The business had revenue of $138.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.76 million. Iridium Communications had a negative net margin of 28.91% and a negative return on equity of 4.79%. The business’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.09) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Iridium Communications Inc will post -0.26 EPS for the current year.

IRDM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Sidoti raised shares of Iridium Communications to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. ValuEngine raised shares of Iridium Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Iridium Communications from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Iridium Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.40.

In other Iridium Communications news, CEO Matthew J. Desch sold 93,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.11, for a total value of $2,822,812.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 804,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,214,401.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Iridium Communications Inc provides mobile voice and data communications services through satellite to businesses, the U.S. and foreign governments, non-governmental organizations, and consumers worldwide. The company offers postpaid mobile voice and data satellite communications; prepaid mobile voice satellite communications; push-to-talk; broadband data; and Internet of Things (IoT) services.

