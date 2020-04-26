Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Decreases Stake in VanEck Vectors CEF Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:XMPT)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lowered its position in shares of VanEck Vectors CEF Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:XMPT) by 7.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 231,427 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,957 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned about 3.96% of VanEck Vectors CEF Municipal Income ETF worth $5,892,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cardan Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors CEF Municipal Income ETF by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC now owns 198,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,474,000 after purchasing an additional 7,969 shares during the period. Usca Ria LLC boosted its holdings in VanEck Vectors CEF Municipal Income ETF by 18.5% in the 4th quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 54,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,502,000 after acquiring an additional 8,500 shares during the period. LexAurum Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in VanEck Vectors CEF Municipal Income ETF by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 31,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $871,000 after acquiring an additional 3,916 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in VanEck Vectors CEF Municipal Income ETF by 43.5% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,000 after acquiring an additional 4,558 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its holdings in VanEck Vectors CEF Municipal Income ETF by 39.4% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 803 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA XMPT opened at $24.41 on Friday. VanEck Vectors CEF Municipal Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $20.30 and a fifty-two week high of $28.77. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $25.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.06.

