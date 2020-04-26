Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Grows Holdings in Williams Companies Inc (NYSE:WMB)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in Williams Companies Inc (NYSE:WMB) by 15.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 396,171 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 53,560 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $5,606,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Williams Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC purchased a new position in Williams Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its holdings in Williams Companies by 131.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,495 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in Williams Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new position in Williams Companies in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Institutional investors own 86.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Williams Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.98.

In related news, Director William H. Spence purchased 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.60 per share, for a total transaction of $54,400.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 22,802 shares in the company, valued at $310,107.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director William H. Spence purchased 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.73 per share, with a total value of $95,745.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 15,302 shares in the company, valued at $225,398.46. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 83,600 shares of company stock valued at $1,363,083. 0.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

WMB opened at $18.28 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $15.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.67. The company has a market cap of $21.24 billion, a PE ratio of 25.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.55. Williams Companies Inc has a 1 year low of $8.41 and a 1 year high of $29.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.40.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.06 billion. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 7.29% and a net margin of 10.53%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.19 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Williams Companies Inc will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.75%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 12th. This is a boost from Williams Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 161.62%.

The Williams Companies, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. The company's Northeast G&P segment engages in the natural gas gathering, compression, and processing business, as well as natural gas liquids (NGL) fractionation business in the Marcellus and Utica Shale regions in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, New York, and Ohio.

