Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Grows Stake in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR) by 31.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 143,676 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,371 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned about 0.47% of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF worth $5,945,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in AOR. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new stake in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN purchased a new stake in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Affiance Financial LLC boosted its position in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 373.5% during the first quarter. Affiance Financial LLC now owns 1,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 803 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA AOR opened at $43.25 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.03. iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF has a 12-month low of $36.81 and a 12-month high of $48.89.

iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF Company Profile

iShares Growth Allocation ETF, formerly iShares S&P Growth Allocation Fund (the Fund), is an open-end management investment company. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Target Risk Growth Index (the Growth Allocation Index). The Growth Allocation Index seeks to measure the performance of an asset allocation strategy targeted to a growth-focused risk profile.

