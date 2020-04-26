Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Has $5.50 Million Holdings in Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RDIV)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RDIV) by 24.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 237,192 shares of the company’s stock after selling 75,439 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned about 0.83% of Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF worth $5,500,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of RDIV. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF by 49.0% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 504 shares during the last quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $69,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $79,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF by 32.9% during the fourth quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 2,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 541 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF by 182.8% during the fourth quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 1,420 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of RDIV stock opened at $24.92 on Friday. Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF has a 12 month low of $19.38 and a 12 month high of $40.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $24.82 and a 200-day moving average of $34.91.

