Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Has $5.54 Million Position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lowered its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE) by 26.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 87,950 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,787 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF were worth $5,541,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VLUE. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF during the first quarter worth about $44,000. Tsfg LLC boosted its position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 285.8% during the fourth quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 1,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 746 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 16.0% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BATS VLUE opened at $66.97 on Friday. iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $71.21 and a 1-year high of $89.40. The business’s 50 day moving average is $65.56 and its 200-day moving average is $81.67.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 26th were paid a dividend of $0.6936 per share. This represents a $2.77 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 25th. This is a positive change from iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60.

