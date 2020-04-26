Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Has $5.75 Million Stake in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX) by 27.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 249,453 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 93,787 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF worth $5,747,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GDX. Psagot Investment House Ltd. bought a new position in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $5,141,000. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 44.0% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 466,810 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $12,458,000 after purchasing an additional 142,623 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Trust Co. bought a new position in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $232,000. Finally, Pacitti Group Inc. bought a new position in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $276,000.

GDX stock opened at $33.93 on Friday. VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF has a twelve month low of $16.18 and a twelve month high of $34.74. The business has a fifty day moving average of $26.35 and a 200-day moving average of $27.53.

VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF Profile

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

