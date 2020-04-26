Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Has $5.78 Million Position in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) by 3.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 96,048 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,608 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $5,782,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 1,551.2% during the fourth quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 677 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 636 shares during the period. Finally, Barnett & Company Inc. boosted its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 1,126.3% during the fourth quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 699 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 642 shares during the period. 7.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:NVO opened at $64.91 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $58.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $151.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.47. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 12-month low of $46.47 and a 12-month high of $65.15.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.55. The firm had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.83 billion. Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 73.70% and a net margin of 31.95%. Equities research analysts expect that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 2.69 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 30th were paid a $0.7874 dividend. This is a positive change from Novo Nordisk A/S’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 27th. This represents a yield of 1.4%. Novo Nordisk A/S’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.53%.

NVO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Guggenheim cut Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded Novo Nordisk A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. UBS Group upgraded Novo Nordisk A/S from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Novo Nordisk A/S from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $181.85.

Novo Nordisk A/S Company Profile

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes Care and Obesity, and Biopharmaceuticals. The Diabetes Care and Obesity segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral anti-diabetic products, obesity, and other chronic diseases.

