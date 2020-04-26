Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Has $6.07 Million Stock Holdings in Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income (NYSE:NVG)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income (NYSE:NVG) by 8.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 413,680 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,380 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income were worth $6,073,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in shares of Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 77,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,299,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 7,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 754 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 22,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,000 after acquiring an additional 937 shares during the last quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC now owns 15,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 1,033 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 290,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,850,000 after acquiring an additional 1,171 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NVG opened at $14.04 on Friday. Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income has a 52 week low of $11.55 and a 52 week high of $17.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.51 and a 200-day moving average of $16.08.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be paid a $0.065 dividend. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.56%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 14th.

Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Company Profile

Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in undervalued municipal securities and other related investments exempt from regular federal income taxes that are rated Baa/BBB or better by S&P, Moody's, or Fitch, and that have an average maturity of 17.02 years.

