Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Has $6.89 Million Stock Position in PPL Corp (NYSE:PPL)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in PPL Corp (NYSE:PPL) by 7.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 279,223 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,212 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in PPL were worth $6,891,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Foster & Motley Inc. bought a new position in PPL in the 1st quarter valued at about $686,000. First Hawaiian Bank raised its holdings in PPL by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 16,576 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $409,000 after acquiring an additional 1,730 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its holdings in PPL by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 338,515 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,355,000 after acquiring an additional 20,749 shares during the period. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in PPL by 65.0% in the 1st quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 1,378 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 543 shares during the period. Finally, XTX Markets LLC bought a new position in shares of PPL during the first quarter worth approximately $225,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.59% of the company’s stock.

Get PPL alerts:

NYSE PPL opened at $25.49 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.24 and a beta of 0.82. PPL Corp has a twelve month low of $18.12 and a twelve month high of $36.83. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60.

PPL (NYSE:PPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 14th. The utilities provider reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.08 billion. PPL had a return on equity of 14.73% and a net margin of 22.47%. PPL’s quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.52 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that PPL Corp will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $0.415 per share. This is an increase from PPL’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.51%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 9th. PPL’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.76%.

In other PPL news, insider Gregory N. Dudkin sold 10,872 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.64, for a total transaction of $387,478.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 40,639 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,448,373.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on PPL shares. ValuEngine cut shares of PPL from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Barclays assumed coverage on PPL in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $54.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 target price on shares of PPL in a research note on Monday, January 20th. TheStreet cut PPL from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of PPL from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.57.

PPL Company Profile

PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: U.K. Regulated, Kentucky Regulated, and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves approximately 414,000 electric and 328,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 527,000 electric customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and 28,000 electric customers in 5 counties in southwestern Virginia.

Recommended Story: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PPL Corp (NYSE:PPL).

Receive News & Ratings for PPL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.