Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Increases Position in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:JKH)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:JKH) by 9.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,458 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,183 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned 1.22% of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF worth $5,335,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,635,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its stake in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA JKH opened at $247.19 on Friday. iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $183.44 and a 52 week high of $286.61. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $224.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $251.73.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 26th were paid a $0.1086 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 25th. This represents a $0.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.18%.

iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF Profile

iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Morningstar Mid Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Morningstar Mid Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of stocks issued by mid-capitalization companies that have exhibited above-average growth characteristics as determined by Morningstar’s index methodology.

