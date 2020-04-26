Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Purchases 112,850 Shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE) by 73.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 267,223 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 112,850 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned 0.27% of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF worth $5,494,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 45,507,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,357,932,000 after buying an additional 1,766,241 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,948,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,493,000 after buying an additional 235,171 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,857,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,264,000 after buying an additional 200,800 shares in the last quarter. CLS Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. CLS Investments LLC now owns 1,256,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,490,000 after buying an additional 18,705 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foster & Motley Inc. grew its stake in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 50.0% in the first quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 950,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,534,000 after purchasing an additional 316,568 shares in the last quarter.

FNDE stock opened at $21.20 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $21.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.90. Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF has a twelve month low of $18.26 and a twelve month high of $30.37.

