Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Purchases 67,800 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV) by 62.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 177,151 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 67,800 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $6,322,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 120,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,010,000 after purchasing an additional 9,389 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 25.6% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 4,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 834 shares during the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $2,637,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $1,536,000.

Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF stock opened at $36.09 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $36.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.70. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 1-year low of $49.15 and a 1-year high of $59.57.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

