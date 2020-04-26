Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Purchases 79,099 Shares of Uber Technologies Inc (NYSE:UBER)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Uber Technologies Inc (NYSE:UBER) by 64.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 201,052 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after buying an additional 79,099 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $5,613,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ellis Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Uber Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Uber Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Uber Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in Uber Technologies by 216.8% during the 1st quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,074 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 735 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Uber Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. 58.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Uber Technologies stock opened at $29.49 on Friday. Uber Technologies Inc has a fifty-two week low of $13.71 and a fifty-two week high of $47.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $25.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.88. The company has a quick ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.64) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $4.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.06 billion. Uber Technologies had a negative net margin of 60.13% and a negative return on equity of 89.29%. The company’s revenue was up 36.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Uber Technologies Inc will post -2.51 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on UBER shares. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Evercore ISI began coverage on Uber Technologies in a research note on Friday, February 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Bernstein Bank began coverage on Uber Technologies in a research note on Friday, January 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. MKM Partners upgraded Uber Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Uber Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.65.

In related news, Director Garrett Camp sold 170,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.24, for a total value of $3,950,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CTO Thuan Pham sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.59, for a total transaction of $771,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 4,599,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $177,503,542.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,100,000 shares of company stock valued at $65,398,000 over the last quarter. 8.66% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and supports proprietary technology applications that enable independent providers of ridesharing, and meal preparation and delivery services to transact with end-users worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Core Platform and Other Bets. Its driver partners provide ridesharing services through a range of vehicles, such as cars, auto rickshaws, motorbikes, minibuses, or taxis, as well as based on the number of riders under the UberBLACK, UberX, UberPOOL, Express POOL, and Uber Bus names; and restaurant and delivery partners provide meal preparation and delivery services under the Uber Eats name.

