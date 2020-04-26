Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Raises Position in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income (NYSE:ETB)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income (NYSE:ETB) by 3.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 430,220 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 13,999 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income were worth $5,244,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income during the first quarter valued at about $36,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 54,423 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $893,000 after purchasing an additional 1,126 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 817,039 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,400,000 after purchasing an additional 44,411 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 81,792 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,341,000 after purchasing an additional 2,626 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Investment Consultants Holding Company LLC purchased a new stake in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income during the fourth quarter valued at about $371,000.

NYSE ETB opened at $12.91 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.39. Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income has a twelve month low of $8.90 and a twelve month high of $17.19.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.108 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 22nd. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.04%.

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Profile

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It is co-managed by Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

