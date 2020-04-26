Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Reduces Position in WP Carey Inc (NYSE:WPC)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. cut its position in shares of WP Carey Inc (NYSE:WPC) by 13.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 107,521 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 17,253 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of WP Carey worth $6,245,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new stake in WP Carey during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Pacitti Group Inc. bought a new stake in WP Carey during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in WP Carey during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in WP Carey during the 4th quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Retirement Network bought a new stake in WP Carey during the 4th quarter valued at about $59,000. 58.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on WPC shares. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of WP Carey from $83.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of WP Carey from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price target on shares of WP Carey from $92.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.25.

In related news, CEO Jason E. Fox bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $46.03 per share, with a total value of $460,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 541,817 shares in the company, valued at $24,939,836.51. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert J. Flanagan bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $82.29 per share, for a total transaction of $82,290.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,717 shares in the company, valued at approximately $388,161.93. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 16,785 shares of company stock worth $838,178. Insiders own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WP Carey stock opened at $58.72 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $62.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. WP Carey Inc has a 52-week low of $38.62 and a 52-week high of $93.62. The company has a market cap of $10.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.99, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.76.

WP Carey (NYSE:WPC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.79. WP Carey had a net margin of 24.76% and a return on equity of 4.37%. The firm had revenue of $311.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $315.57 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.64 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that WP Carey Inc will post 4.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st were given a $1.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 30th. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.08%. This is an increase from WP Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. WP Carey’s payout ratio is presently 83.20%.

WP Carey Company Profile

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with an enterprise value of approximately $17 billion and a diversified portfolio of operationally-critical commercial real estate that includes 1,163 net lease properties covering approximately 131 million square feet. For over four decades, the company has invested in high-quality single-tenant industrial, warehouse, office and retail properties subject to long-term leases with built-in rent escalators.

