Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Best Buy Co Inc (NYSE:BBY)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. cut its position in shares of Best Buy Co Inc (NYSE:BBY) by 11.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 106,072 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after selling 13,386 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $6,046,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BBY. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Best Buy during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Best Buy during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Best Buy during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Best Buy during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, NorthRock Partners LLC acquired a new position in Best Buy during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. 78.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Best Buy from $88.00 to $74.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Best Buy in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Nomura Securities increased their target price on shares of Best Buy from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Best Buy in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Best Buy in a research report on Monday, February 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Best Buy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.50.

In other news, CAO Mathew Watson sold 603 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.89, for a total value of $34,304.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 20,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,145,593.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Kathleen Scarlett sold 1,057 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.89, for a total transaction of $60,132.73. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 34,652 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,971,352.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 62,423 shares of company stock valued at $3,456,032. Insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BBY opened at $71.88 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 1.10. Best Buy Co Inc has a one year low of $48.10 and a one year high of $91.99. The firm has a market cap of $17.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.37, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.30.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The technology retailer reported $2.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.75 by $0.15. Best Buy had a net margin of 3.53% and a return on equity of 49.17%. The business had revenue of $15.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.72 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Best Buy Co Inc will post 5.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 19th were paid a $0.55 dividend. This is a positive change from Best Buy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 18th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.06%. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.24%.

Best Buy Co, Inc operates as a retailer of technology products, services, and solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide Computing and Mobile Phones, such as computing and peripherals, e-readers, networking products, tablets, and wearables, as well as mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; consumer electronics, including digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio, and smart home products; and entertainment products consisting of drones, movies, music, and toys, as well as gaming hardware and software, and virtual reality and other software products.

