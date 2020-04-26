Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Reduces Stock Position in John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHML)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. reduced its holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHML) by 30.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 203,065 shares of the company’s stock after selling 89,576 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.91% of John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF worth $6,514,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of JHML. Concentrum Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Concentrum Wealth Management now owns 5,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Fernwood Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth $278,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 6,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 684 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after acquiring an additional 912 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF by 82.1% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 10,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,000 after acquiring an additional 4,562 shares during the last quarter.

John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF stock opened at $34.98 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $33.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.74. John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $27.00 and a 12-month high of $43.12.

